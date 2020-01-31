Conservation project launched

To intensify the climate adaptation programme in the country, the Rural Development and National Water Mission and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development jointly launched the 'Water Security and Climate Adaptation (WASCA) in Rural India' project.

The project is being carried out by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) along with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. The technical support will be provided by GIZ, while the funding will be taken care of by the government.

A district-level workshop on ‘Water Security and Climate Adaptation-WASCA-TN’ was inaugurated at Tiruvannamalai by K.S.Palanisamy, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), wherein personnel from rural development and panchayat raj department participated to enlighten themselves on the progress of ongoing water management work and what is expected of them.

Mr. Palanisamy said, “the project is being implemented to stress upon the growing necessity of preserving water sources and save water in them.” In Tamil Nadu, there are 260 projects are being carried out under ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme’ (MGNREGS) and another 180 projects are on to protect and secure natural resources, he said.

Funds would not be a constraint for implementation of projects to protect water sources and tree plantation, which would ensure ‘no water scarcity’ situation in the entire region in three to five years, Mr. Palanisamy said.

Efforts are on to provide water connection to every household in Tamil Nadu under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, he added.

Tiruvannamalai District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy, RDPR Additional Director G. Muthumeenal, Superintending Engineer, A. Kuthalingam and DRDA Project Director, P. Jayasudha and others also participated.