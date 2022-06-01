Conservancy workers in Madurai would not have resorted to stir, if DMK had fulfilled its poll promises, says Palaniswami

Implement the assurances, says the AIADMK leader

Conservancy workers in Madurai, who were on an indefinite strike, would not have resorted to the agitation, if the State government had fulfilled DMK’s electoral promises, AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Observing that Madurai was being characterised by uncleared garbage and drains, Mr. Palaniswami said important roads of the southern city were “overflowing with garbage.” One of the 28 demands made by the workers pertained to initiating disciplinary action against officers concerned for the asphyxiation of three workers.

Referring to DMK’s electoral promises regarding rehabilitation of the workers engaged in solid waste management and the provision of government jobs to descendants of those who died in harness subject to educational qualifications, he said the workers were undertaking the stir, demanding the implementation of such assurances. Mr. Palaniswami called upon the government to hold talks with the agitating workers and fulfil their demands after examination.

In a separate statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam deplored the attack by a junior assistant on Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officer Rajarajeswari at Theni Collectorate on Monday and attributed the event to the “administrative incompetence” of those in power.