Conservancy worker felicitated for honesty

She returned a bag containing ₹50,000 to Adyar resident

Palaniammal, a conservancy worker in charge of cleaning a few streets at Kasturba Nagar, Adyar, was felicitated by Chennai Corporation officials on Thursday for her honesty.

Civic officials and private conservancy operator Urbaser Sumeet shared a video of the worker who returned a bag containing ₹50,000 to a resident of Kasturba Nagar Seventh Main Road. Robin Raj, the resident who lost the bag, said he received the bag from Palaniammal two days ago.

As the civic body is planning to improve night conservancy, officials have started sensitising workers. The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to launch night conservancy on all the 471 bus route roads in a few weeks.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected night conservancy operations in various zones. Civic officials have been directed to inspect the work until 2 a.m. in all 15 zones. The civic body on Thursday launched night conservancy operations along 1,325 roads. A total of 12,713 bins will be cleared during the night conservancy operations along 1,792 km of city roads. A total of 158 compactors, 57 mechanical sweepers, 481 battery-operated vehicles and 2,688 conservancy workers will clear garbage at night. At least 25% of the garbage is expected to be cleared at night.

Besides the 10 zones managed by private operators, the Corporation has launched vehicles in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar this week.

Earlier, night conservancy work was restricted to market areas, 134 bus routes and 55 interior roads. After the launch of the new vehicles by the Chief Minister this week, the civic body has planned to focus more on night conservancy operations.