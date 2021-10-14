Conservancy staff tries to end life after alleged abuse at work

The woman was harassed by her male supervisor

A conservancy worker, who attempted to end her life three days ago following alleged harassment at work place, is recuperating at the Government Royapettah Hospital here.

The woman, aged around 30, was engaged by the company Urbaser Sumeet for conservancy work in Perungudi zone.

According to her husband, who is also a conservancy worker in the same zone, the woman was subjected to harassment by her male supervisor. She was subjected to verbal abuse and sexual innuendos, he said. He alleged that the harassment continued despite her complaining to the company’s administration a week ago.

He said the representatives of the company visited her at the hospital only on Wednesday, after a section of co-workers raised the issue at the workplace. A representative of the company acknowledged that the woman reported the issue around a week ago before the suicide attempt.

“She made the allegations and also threatened to commit suicide. We counselled her and sent her back while assuring a thorough inquiry. An inquiry was immediately initiated,” the representative said, adding that the supervisor was transferred to another division after the woman employee’s suicide attempt. The representative said a committee was investigating the issue, and appropriate action would be taken as per its findings.

Two co-workers of the affected woman, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the supervisor should be terminated or at least suspended till the inquiry was over.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)