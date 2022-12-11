Consecration of Thiruvakkarai Chandramouleeswarar temple performed at Tindivanam

December 11, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Priests pouring holy water on the Raja Gopuram during the consecration of Sri Chandramouleeswarar temple at Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram district on December 11, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The consecration of Sri Chandramouleeswarar temple in Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram district was performed on Sunday.

Thousands of people converged at Thiruvakkarai to witness the event after 18 years.

After preliminary pujas, holy water meant for the  mahakumbabhishekam was taken in a procession around the temple by priests and was poured on the Raja Gopuram and other gopurams simultaneously.

The pujas at the  yaga salai was held in the presence of Mailam Bommapuram Adheenam Srimath Sivagnana Balaiya Swamigal. Vedic pandits conducted the special pujas and chanted mantras.

Security arrangements

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the consecration. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, MLAs M. Chakrapani (Vanur), P. Arjunan (Tindivanam) and C. Sivakumar (Mailam), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian and Collector D. Mohan participated.

