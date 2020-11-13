Consecration allowed in religious places from November 16

CHENNAI

13 November 2020 11:14 IST

An official release from the Tamil Nadu government stated that a maximum of 100 persons could take part in the consecration of religious places while complying with safety norms

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday permitted the consecration of religious places across the State from November 16. An official release stated that a maximum of 100 persons could take part in the consecration of religious places by complying with the Standard Operating Procedure.

The State government’s decision followed several representations that said that though construction has been completed, consecration could not be undertaken due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “These events should be held by ensuring wearing of face masks and by complying with the physical distancing norms so as to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” the release said and appealed for cooperation from the general public.

The spread of COVID-19 “has been on the decline gradually” in all districts of Tamil Nadu and with proactive steps of the State government and cooperation from the general public, the spread of the pandemic “has been brought under control,” it stated.

The State government, which has imposed a lockdown since March 25 this year, has been announcing relaxations based on the prevailing situation from time to time.