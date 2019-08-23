Tamil Nadu

Congress workers protest arrest of Chidambaram

Congress workers staging a demonstration at Anna Kalai Arangam in Vellore on Thursday.

Congress workers staging a demonstration at Anna Kalai Arangam in Vellore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

CBI acting as puppet of Modi government, say protesters

Party workers of the Indian National Congress staged a demonstration near Anna Kalai Arangam on Anna Salai in Vellore town on Thursday evening.

The members of the party, led by District Congress Committee President, Vellore, Tika Raman, gathered and raised slogans against the BJP government for arresting former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

The protest was organised by Vellore Town District Congress Committee which termed the arrest as an act of ‘political vendetta’.

Mr. Chidambaram was taken into custody by Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Wednesday at his Delhi residence.

The protesters charged that the CBI acted as a puppet of the Modi government and sought the release of Mr. Chidambaram immediately.

