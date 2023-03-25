ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers must get ready to protest against authoritarian rule, says Alagiri

March 25, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged the party workers to get ready to take part in mass protests, which are likely to be announced by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case by a Surat court and his subsequent disqualification as MP.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said former Congress president Indira Gandhi was disqualified in a similar manner. But she became an MP again by contesting in a byelection from Chikkamagaluru and became the Prime Minister in 1980.

“In a similar way, Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Parliament has been revoked. He will win against the autocratic rule. Tamil Nadu Congress workers must support him,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US