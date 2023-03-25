Congress workers must get ready to protest against authoritarian rule, says Alagiri

March 25, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged the party workers to get ready to take part in mass protests, which are likely to be announced by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case by a Surat court and his subsequent disqualification as MP.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said former Congress president Indira Gandhi was disqualified in a similar manner. But she became an MP again by contesting in a byelection from Chikkamagaluru and became the Prime Minister in 1980.

“In a similar way, Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Parliament has been revoked. He will win against the autocratic rule. Tamil Nadu Congress workers must support him,” he said.

