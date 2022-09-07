Congress will not rest till divisive forces are removed from power: Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said the Congress would never let up its efforts to remove “divisive forces” from power.

“The Congress will mobilise people and remove divisive forces in the manner it drove away the British from the country,” he said.

Addressing the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Journey to unite India) at Kanniyakumari, he said Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj should forgive those who have ridiculed the yatra and [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi by terming it ‘Bharat Chodo Yatra’ (Quit India journey).

Without making a direct reference to the BJP, he said the forces that ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi when he called upon the people to “do or die” during the Quit India Movement were now ridiculing Mr. Rahul Gandhi.

“You [referring to Sangh Parivar] did not participate in the freedom movement because you wanted the British to rule the country. You prostrated before the British by ridiculing Gandhi’s call and crores of people who participated in the movement,” he alleged.

Mr. Chidambaram said these forces were not interested in the unity of the country. “When we want to unite India, you seek to divide it. You had no role in the freedom movement. You will also have no role in this second freedom movement,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said when Mahatma Gandhi launched Dandi March, the British thought it was an ordinary event. “But the movement aimed at conveying people’s sentiments to the rulers. It led to the destruction of the British Empire. A similar fate will be meted out to the rulers now,” he said.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan also took part.