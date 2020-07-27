Tamil Nadu

Congress welcomes HC order on OBC quota

K.S. Alagiri

Centre and MCI must take steps to quickly implement the order, says Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri welcomed the Madras High Court ruling to form a panel comprising Tamil Nadu Government officials for providing reservations for OBCs in All India Quota medical seats in non central institutions from the next academic year.

He said the Centre and Medical Council of India must take steps to quickly implement the order. Mr. Alagiri said it was also the party’s view that admissions for medical courses this year must be held on the basis of Plus-Two marks and that NEET should be cancelled.

