ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Vilavancode MLA Vijayadharani joins BJP in Delhi

February 25, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

Congress MLA Vijayadharani with BJP leaders as she joins the party, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

After days of speculation, Congress Vilavancode MLA S. Vijayadharani on Saturday joined the BJP in New Delhi and tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the Congress to its president Mallikarjun Kharge.

A three-time MLA, she was also the chief whip of the Congress in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and former president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress.

Addressing a press conference, after joining the party, in the presence of Union Minister L. Murugan and other BJP leaders, she said, “There are many things happening in our country. The profile of the country has been raised internationally. People are happy with various schemes of the present government. Good schemes of the Indian government are not promoted or considered in States such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The BJP should be strengthened in these States,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She further said the ‘padayatra’ of BJP State president K. Annamalai was sure to bring about a transformation of the party.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai said the party would approach the Speaker to get her disqualified as a legislator.

Ms. Vijayadharani has followed in the footsteps of former Congress leader Khushbu Sundar, who switched over to the BJP and contested in the 2021 Assembly election . Ms. Vijayadharani said that while she may be losing her MLA post, she was confident that a new opportunity would come up as the Lok Sabha election was just around the corner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US