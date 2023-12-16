Congress, VCK condemn Parliament security breach and suspension of Opposition MPs

December 16, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday criticised the security breach in Parliament, where miscreants threw coloured canisters, and slammed the suspension of Opposition MPs when those who were killed in the Parliament attacks in 2001 were being remembered.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri sought a response from Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, who had alleged that law and order had deteriorated in the State after a petrol bomb was thrown in front of the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s residence) gate in Chennai recently.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following an anti-democratic approach in politics, which is paving the way for such attacks. It makes a mockery of Indian democracy and lowers the prestige of our country,” he said.

He asked why the BJP MP, on whose entry pass the miscreants had entered Parliament, continues to remain untouched but the 14 Members of Parliament, including six from Tamil Nadu, who protested against the security breach, have been suspended.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan, demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation after the recent security breach in Parliament.

“The suspension of the MPs should be revoked. BJP MP Pratap Simha is responsible for giving the miscreants passes to enter the Parliament. The Opposition party MPs caught them. How were they able to enter the Parliament despite the security cordon? This has lowered India’s prestige globally. The MPs have been suspended for demanding a statement from Union Home Minister. The issue should be debated under Rule 267 in the Parliament,” he said.