Congress two-faced on Perarivalan’s release, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday said the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was being two-faced on the issue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan’s release. He wondered whether the party’s leadership was being silent on the issue for the sake of power or out of selfishness.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that on the one hand, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri announced a token protest against Perarivalan’s release without taking a strong and emotive stand on the issue, and on the other, the Congress was still continuing its alliance with a party [the DMK] that was, according to him, ‘celebrating’ the convict’s release.

“Are the leaders of the party silent because they want power? Or is it out of selfishness or for the benefit of the alliance? I would like to point out that the true Congress worker hasn’t forgotten the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi or forgiven the culprits,” he said.