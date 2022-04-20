Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan on April 28

Governor has no right to keep NEET Bill pending: Alagiri

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will protest outside the Raj Bhavan on April 28, demanding that Governor R.N. Ravi send the NEET exemption Bill, passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to the President for his assent, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri said there was nothing wrong in criticising and protesting against the Governor, as no one was beyond criticism in this country. “So why can’t the Governor be criticised? He is functioning against the welfare of Tamil people and the State. He has no right to keep the NEET exemption Bill pending with him under Article 200 of the Constitution,” he said.

State BJP president K. Annamalai’s demand that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin either resign or apologise to the Governor was half-baked, he said. “If he speaks like this because of arrogance fuelled by the fact that the BJP is in power at the Centre, the people of Tamil Nadu will teach them such a lesson that one will have to use a magnifying glass to search for the BJP in the State,” he said.