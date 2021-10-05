Congress to protest against Lakhimpur deaths today

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday condemned the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur in which eight persons were killed. He asked the party workers to stage a protest all over the State on Tuesday against the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He said farmers were protesting across the country against the BJP government’s “atrocities” on those who had been protesting against the three farm laws. It was condemnable that the Uttar Pradesh police had stopped Ms. Vadra from meeting the families of the victims. To protest against the police high-handedness, Mr. Alagiri asked the Congress workers to protest in front of the Collectorates across the State.

‘Yogi must quit’

Earlier in the day, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai led a protest against the “brutality of the BJP towards farmers” and the detention of Ms. Vadra. “[Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi] Adityanath must apologise to Ms. Vadra for the conduct of the police and resign,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress members staged a protest at Satyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress headquarters. Velachery MLA Aassan Maulaana led the agitation, in which an effigy of Mr. Adityanath was burnt.