Congress to protest against fuel price hike on June 11

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will protest against the Central government for the increase in fuel prices and prices of gas cylinders, in front of fuel stations across Tamil Nadu on June 11.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday accused the Centre of robbing the people of the country by massive increases in the prices of cooking gas cylinders, petrol and diesel.

“In the last seven years alone, the cess on petrol and diesel has been increased 459% and the Central government has earned ₹20 lakh crore through this. But, a heavy burden has been imposed on the people,” he alleged.

Mr. Alagiri said in 2014, the price of a cooking gas cylinder was ₹ 410, but has now doubled to ₹819. Due to this, more than 24 crore households across the country, especially women have been affected badly.

He said senior leaders of the party, MPs, MLAs of the Congress, office bearers, committee members and others will take part in the protests. “The voice of the party in the protests in Tamil Nadu against the BJP government must echo in Delhi,” he said.