Congress to display black flags to PM Modi on February 28 to protest Centre’s inaction in protecting T.N. fishermen

February 26, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A human chain agitation will also be staged in Pamabn, Ramanathapuram district, on February 27, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Urban District Congress Committee has announced a human chain agitation in Pamban, Ramanathapuram district on February 27, 2024, and its intention to display black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Kulasekarapattinam to lay the foundation for ISRO’s rocket launch centre, on February 28.

The agitations will be led by Fishermen Congress National President Armstrong Fernando, said a press release from Coimbatore Urban District Congress Committee president K. Karuppusamy. Mr. Karuppusamy recalled the poll promise of the BJP in 2013, wherein the party had said that a separate Ministry for Fisheries would be set up, and had also promised to put an end to the arrest of T.N. fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of protests by fishers of Ramanathapuram district the continual arrests of members of their community by the Sri Lankan Navy, and the recent jail terms that some of them have been sentenced to in the island nation.

