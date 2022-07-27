Congress to boycott inaugural as a mark of protest against Modi government

July 27, 2022 20:51 IST

‘Move aimed at condemning Modi government’s anti-democratic activities’

The Tamil Nadu Congress will boycott the inaugural ceremony of the International Chess Olympiad at Nehru Stadium on Thursday to condemn the Centre’s “anti-people and anti-democratic activities”, Tamil Nadu Congress Legislative Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said.

Follow The Hindu’s extensive coverage of the Chess Olympiad here.

He said the party’s MLAs will boycott the event, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MLAs were only boycotting the Modi’s government’s “anti-democratic activities”, and it was not a boycott of the Chess Olympiad,” he said.

Under Mr. Modi’s rule, the country was facing an unprecedented price rise, unemployment, lack of security, introduction of a ‘dangerous’ Agnipath scheme, implementation of an ‘improper’ GST regime, destruction of federalism, unleashing of independent agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the CBI on Opposition leaders, implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Governor speaking against the welfare of the citizens of the State and the suspension of MPs who raise people’s issues, among other issues, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.