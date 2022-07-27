Tamil Nadu

Congress to boycott inaugural as a mark of protest against Modi government

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 27, 2022 20:51 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 16:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress will boycott the inaugural ceremony of the International Chess Olympiad at Nehru Stadium on Thursday to condemn the Centre’s “anti-people and anti-democratic activities”, Tamil Nadu Congress Legislative Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said.

He said the party’s MLAs will boycott the event, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MLAs were only boycotting the Modi’s government’s “anti-democratic activities”, and it was not a boycott of the Chess Olympiad,” he said.

