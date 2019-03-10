Tamil Nadu

Congress submits wish list of constituencies

‘DMK needs to consult other allies before taking a decision’

A three-member committee, headed by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, met DMK leaders on Saturday and submitted a list of constituencies the party wished to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters later, Mr. Alagiri expressed happiness over the meeting. “We had a smooth discussion, and the name[s] of the constituencies to be contested by the Congress will be announced later. The DMK leaders have given their opinion, and we have also expressed our problems,” he said.

When asked whether the names would be announced in the next round of talks, he said the DMK had to consult other allies before arriving at a final decision.

Seats sought

Sources said the Congress wanted to contest in South Chennai, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Arni, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Erode, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari.

