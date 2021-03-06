Congress sticks to its demand of 30 seats

Alagiri turns emotional at meeting

After a brainstorming meeting with party working committee members at Satyamurthy Bhavan on Friday, Congress leaders stuck to their demand of 30 seats from the DMK for the April 6 Assembly election.

While the DMK has not changed its offer of 18 seats, back-channel talks with the national party were reportedly taking place.

AICC and TNCC leaders, who spoke to The Hindu, said everyone in the party had asked the leadership to not go below 30 seats.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri made an impassioned and emotional speech at the meeting in the presence of senior Congress leaders. Mr. Alagiri, a source said, recalled the history of the Congress in Tamil Nadu and where it stood in the current scenario.

He apparently made a pitch for being part of an alliance and ensuring victory for the alliance and asked everyone to put up a united front.

He is learnt to have pointed out that the party’s seat share could not keep diminishing in every election (from 63 in 2011 to 41 in 2016).

DMK’s stand

In a related development, DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi said it would be practically difficult to meet all expectations of constituents of an alliance.

Terming claims of a Congress climbdown as “assumption”, a leader said the party’s vote share in southern districts would be important for the DMK. “We have come down from 41 (in 2016) to 30. How much lower can we go?” he asked.

Asked if the Congress could walk out of the alliance, he said, “We don’t think it will go to that stage.”

The party had no intention of joining any other alliance, a TNCC leader said.