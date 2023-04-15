ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages rail-roko at Egmore station to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

April 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Responding to State BJP president K. Annamalai’s allegations, Mr. Alagiri asked why the BJP did not take action if the allegations of corruption against the DMK leaders were true

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri, senior leaders, office-bearers and cadres participated in a rail-roko in Egmore railway station in Chennai on Saturday, protesting the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Wayanad Member of Parliament. The protest is a part of ‘Jai Bharat Sathyagraha’ announced by the All India Congress Committee.

Mr. Alagiri, AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad, State vice-president A. Gopanna, party’s floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai, senior leader K.V. Thangkabalu and many others participated in the demonstration.

Starting his speech by responding to State BJP president K. Annamalai, Mr. Alagiri asked why the BJP did not take action if the allegations of corruption against the DMK leaders were true. “BJP controls the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. Why didn’t they take action? Thinking that he is criticising the DMK, he has criticised his own party,” he said.

