ADVERTISEMENT

Congress seeks input for its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election

January 13, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Manifesto committee member and All-India Professionals Congress president, Praveen Chakravarty, met with heads of around 28 frontal organisations of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in the city on Friday to seek inputs for the Congress’ manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri was also present at the meeting. A senior leader said heads of frontal organisations were asked to come up with their inputs and suggestions for the manifesto specific to their organisations and also seek suggestions from non-governmental organisations, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the unorganised sector, and human rights organisations for inputs. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US