Congress seeks input for its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election

January 13, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Manifesto committee member and All-India Professionals Congress president, Praveen Chakravarty, met with heads of around 28 frontal organisations of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in the city on Friday to seek inputs for the Congress’ manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri was also present at the meeting. A senior leader said heads of frontal organisations were asked to come up with their inputs and suggestions for the manifesto specific to their organisations and also seek suggestions from non-governmental organisations, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the unorganised sector, and human rights organisations for inputs. 

