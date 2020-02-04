Congress seeks dismissal of Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji

A day after the DMK petitioned the Governor seeking the dismissal of Dairy Development Minister K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday endorsed the demand. He accused Mr. Bhalaji of making controversial, and hate -filled speeches aimed at destroying the peace and harmony of the State.​

​In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said, “He should be immediately removed from the Cabinet since his statements are an attempt to destroy communal harmony and to instigate violence. His statements go against the oath of office under the Indian Constitution.”​

​Mr. Alagiri said if the Chief Minister does not remove Mr. Bhalaji from his post, the Governor should intervene and take necessary action to get him removed from the State Cabinet. “His speech is absolutely unlawful and can create communal tension and violence in the State,” he said. The Congress leader warned that if the Minister’s idea was to create a bloodbath in the State, secular parties would come together and prevent this.​

​Mr. Alagiri said the Minister’s utterances over the killing of a BJP functionary in Tiruchi were an attempt to influence the investigation. ​

​“The police have made it clear that there is no communal or religious angle to the murder and that it was only due to personal motives. How can Mr. Bhalaji say that Islamic terrorism is the reason for the murder? What proof does he have? If he makes such statements being a Minister, will it not affect the police investigation? Why is Rajenthra Bhalaji becoming a mouthpiece for the BJP in the State in recent times,” Mr. Alagiri asked.​

​The Congress leader also charged that Mr. Bhalaji’s statements seemed to show that he was of unstable mind and questioned whether Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was so powerless to be unable to sack such a person.​

​