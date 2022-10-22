Congress party not against Hindu religion, says K.S. Alagiri, urges party cadre to propound secular idealogy

The president of the TN Congress Committee, speaking at an event for his 71st birthday, said the party’s ideology was to not divide people on the basis of religion; emphasised the need to strengthen party base to take on BJP

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 16:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri speaking at the seminar on his 71st birthday on Saturday | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party is not against the Hindu religion, but the party’s ideology is to not divide people in the name of religion, K.S. Alagiri, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said on Saturday.

The BJP and RSS are falsely portraying that the Congress is against the Hindu religion and is engaged in minority appeasement. They have been successful in their attempts in the Northern belt, he said, speaking on the topic ‘Congress and Secularism’, at an event organised by the party’s State unit to mark Mr. Alagiri’s 71st birthday.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out that there was confusion over the word ‘secularism’. “The Congress believes in religion and gods. But it won’t impose religion on people. We respect all religions and won’t use it as a weapon to divide people. That is the secularism we practice and that is our ideology,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Alagiri also said the policy is different from Marxism and Periyarism, which does not believe in god. Though we differ in our ideology, the Communist, Dravidian movement and the Congress have come together for a common cause which is that people should not be divided by religion, he said.

Mr. Alagiri urged party cadre to be clear about the party’s ideology and work hard to defeat the narrative built against the party. He also said the structure of the party has been weakened, when compared to the RSS, which has a strong base. RSS booth agents are strong during polls. They work for ideology without expecting things like money or food, Mr. Alagiri said. “Our structure is weak. Don’t work just thinking about getting an MLA, MP or councillor seat in the alliance. Think about our ideology and strengthen our base to take on the BJP. There needs to be a mindset change,” he told the cadre.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a separate Twitter post, Mr. Alagiri welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict directing police officials in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to take suo motu action against hate speeches without waiting for a complaint to be registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app