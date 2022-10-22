Congress party not against Hindu religion, says K.S. Alagiri, urges party cadre to propound secular idealogy

The president of the TN Congress Committee, speaking at an event for his 71st birthday, said the party’s ideology was to not divide people on the basis of religion; emphasised the need to strengthen party base to take on BJP

The Congress party is not against the Hindu religion, but the party’s ideology is to not divide people in the name of religion, K.S. Alagiri, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said on Saturday.

The BJP and RSS are falsely portraying that the Congress is against the Hindu religion and is engaged in minority appeasement. They have been successful in their attempts in the Northern belt, he said, speaking on the topic ‘Congress and Secularism’, at an event organised by the party’s State unit to mark Mr. Alagiri’s 71st birthday.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out that there was confusion over the word ‘secularism’. “The Congress believes in religion and gods. But it won’t impose religion on people. We respect all religions and won’t use it as a weapon to divide people. That is the secularism we practice and that is our ideology,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said the policy is different from Marxism and Periyarism, which does not believe in god. Though we differ in our ideology, the Communist, Dravidian movement and the Congress have come together for a common cause which is that people should not be divided by religion, he said.

Mr. Alagiri urged party cadre to be clear about the party’s ideology and work hard to defeat the narrative built against the party. He also said the structure of the party has been weakened, when compared to the RSS, which has a strong base. RSS booth agents are strong during polls. They work for ideology without expecting things like money or food, Mr. Alagiri said. “Our structure is weak. Don’t work just thinking about getting an MLA, MP or councillor seat in the alliance. Think about our ideology and strengthen our base to take on the BJP. There needs to be a mindset change,” he told the cadre.

In a separate Twitter post, Mr. Alagiri welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict directing police officials in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to take suo motu action against hate speeches without waiting for a complaint to be registered.