Congress MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar seeks support for NRIs

Congress MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday called S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs and requested him to make arrangements to bring back Indians, especially Tamils, living abroad in countries like UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Singapore, among others.

“The Minister informed me that steps are being taken in this regard and once the lockdown is lifted and in another 10 days a favourable decision would be taken,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar also urged the Minister to provide all assistance to Indians through respective embassies as well their employers, trade federations and said that he was assured of all possible steps.

