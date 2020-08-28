Congress MP flays Tamil Nadu government’s stand on NEET

At a demonstration in Virudhunagar, MP B. Manickam Tagore said the government had not joined other States in challenging, in court, the conducting of NEET

Members of the National Students’ Union of India, led by Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding that NEET and JEE not be conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mr. Tagore said that the number of students appearing for NEET has drastically come down in Tamil Nadu this year.

After Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s intervention, seven States ruled by Opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court against the conducting of NEET, as it posed a danger to the health and life of students in the midst of the outbreak of a contagious pandemic.

However, the Tamil Nadu government that has been claiming to be opposing the NEET has not joined the other States in challenging the conducting of the examination. “The State Government has written a letter to the Centre seeking to scrap NEET. This is only a drama played out by the State that has been under the diktat of the Centre,” Mr. Tagore alleged.

The double standard adopted by the State government will prove costly for the AIADMK in the ensuing Assembly elections, he said.

NSUI State vice-president, Chinnathambi, Virudhunagar West district party president, Dhalavaipandian, party town president, Vayilmuthu, former municipal vice-chairman, Balakrishnan and Youth Congress functionary, Meenakshi Sundaram were among the participants.