Congress MP against Anna University directive asking staff to return to work

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, on Thursday appealed to Union Minister for Human Resource Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to direct Anna University to withdraw its notification instructing its staff members and faculties to work as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a memorandum sent to the Union Minister, Mr. Tagore said that Chennai has emerged as the hotspot with 70% of Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 cases.
The State government has accommodated a large number of COVID-19 patients on the Anna University premises.
He said several university staff had been infected with the virus. The State government too had announced extension of lockdown till July 31 for all educational institutions.
Under these circumstances, the Anna University had forced all staff members and faculties to attend office as usual.
“It would be disastrous for their health and would make them vulnerable to the infection,” he said.
He wanted the Union Minister’s intervention in the issue.
