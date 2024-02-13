Congress moves privilege motion against post on T.N. Raj Bhavan’s social media handle

February 13, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress floor leader of the T.N. Legislative Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday, February 12, 2024 said he has moved a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly over the Raj Bhavan’s social media handle sharing a video clip of an event, which was not taken into the Assembly’s records by Speaker M. Appavu.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mr. Selvaperunthagai recalled that the Speaker had said only the approved text of the Governor’s Address would be taken into the Assembly records but the video shared in the social media by the Raj Bhavan handle had a clip that went against this. .

The Chair acknowledged that Mr. Selvaperunthagai had moved a motion and that it was in its scrutiny.