Congress MLAs donated a month's salary towards COVID-19 relief on Monday. The MLAs presented the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri and AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad accompanied them.
Congress MLAs donate salary
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
September 28, 2021 01:57 IST
