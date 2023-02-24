HamberMenu
Congress leader says his brother has gone missing from Anbu Jothi Ashram

The senior citizen was shifted from a home in Cuddalore to Anbu Jothi Ashram

February 24, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee general council member G. Krishnamurthy has lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore Collector and Superintendent of Police that his elder brother Jayakumar, 60, admitted to a home for the elderly in Cuddalore is missing after he was shifted to the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram district.

In his complaint, Mr. Krishnamurthy said he had admitted his brother to an old age home run by the Ignite Charitable Trust, Enikkara Thottam, Cuddalore, in July 2022. Two months later, the home staff informed him that his brother was being shifted to the Anbu Jothi Ashram, Kundalapuliyur, since treatment and other facilities were better there.

After reports of inmates going missing from the home, he contacted the Anbu Jothi Ashram to enquire about the status of his brother. But they claimed that Jayakumar was shifted to Karunai Illam run by Saranalayam Trust at Vaniyambadi in Vellore district.

He appealed to the officials to register a case and investigate whether his brother was alive or dead. “I have no idea where my brother is now. Some are saying that he died sometime in December last year in Vellore. But I received no such intimation from the ashram. No case has been registered on my complaint even after I met the Superintendent of Police and Collector in person and gave a written complaint that my brother is missing,” Mr. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu on Thursday.

He said enquiries made in the Cuddalore ashram revealed his brother was shifted to Anbu Jothi Ashram along with five others in an ambulance. “There was no need to transfer my brother to a home for the mentally challenged. I have serious doubts on the functioning of these ashrams. If my brother is no more, then it gives strong reasons to suspect human trafficking. Some party workers are informing me that my brother died a couple of months ago…if that is true then a case of suspicious death has to be registered,” he said.

Drug abuse

The Congress leader, quoting present and former inmates of the ashram in Cuddalore, said people shifted to the Anbu Jothi Ashram and other homes were tortured and given drugs that would affect their mental stability. He said a woman inmate who was admitted with the ashram fell unconscious after she was forced to take some drugs. She regained senses consciousness after three days and escaped from there, he said.

“The ashram authorities have my contact details. In case my brother died due to some ailment, they should have informed me about his death. But there was no information,” he added.

