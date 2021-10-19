Congress leader protests closure of gate at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI

Institute practising modern untouchability, says MLA Selvaperunthagai

Congress floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday held a protest against the closure of Krishna gate at IIT-Madras.

Children attending the school on the campus under Right to Education Act have to travel 5 km instead of 3 km due to the closure of the entrance, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, accusing the IIT-Madras of practising ‘modern untouchability’.

He questioned why the Krishna gate alone was closed when the three other gates were kept open. The DMK’s election manifesto too had promised the removal of the wall closing the entrance. “We are going to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and raise this issue with him,” the MLA said.

People working on the campus, students, employees and even sanitary workers, were not able to enter the campus through the Krishna gate and had to travel an additional distance to enter the campus, he said.