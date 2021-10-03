Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets TN CM

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday.

“He appreciated the work of the Chief Minister and the achievements attained by him within a short span of time,” said DMK MP Kanmozhi, who was present during the meeting. “Mr. Azad also said that this was the first time he was not able to meet Kalaignar,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Mr Azad, who was here to attend a wedding, also called on Kanimozhi’s mother Rajathi Ammal at her Alwarpet residence.