Congress lays out plans for total prohibition

‘We have forgiven Rajiv case convicts’

While the DMK manifesto is silent on prohibition, its ally, Congress, has come out with detailed plans for total prohibition. In its Assembly election manifesto released on Tuesday by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, the party has even promised a Ministry for prohibition.

The manifesto pointed out that the Congress had adopted an uncompromising position on prohibition as long as it was power in Tamil Nadu (until 1967). “Prohibition was in force when the State’s revenue was less than ₹100 crore. Since the revenue has increased to ₹1.33 lakh crore now, there should be no hesitation about implementation of prohibition,” it said.

The Congress proposed a committee of experts and officials to study the ways to offset the loss caused by closure of liquor shops. “The numbers of shops will be closed in phases until total prohibition is announced.” Besides opening de-addiction centres in taluks, the manifesto promised to act against village administrative officers, police officers and panchayat presidents if illicit brewing was found in a particular village.

The Congress also announced plans for temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. “A survey will be conducted to get the details of the land and buildings of the temples, and encroachers will be removed,” it said.

The party proposed a committee of officials and representatives of local bodies to prevent the smuggling of temple idols and encroachments on temple assets. “The annadhanam scheme will be extended to more devotees. Priests from all communities, who are trained in agamas, will be appointed as archakas,” it said.

Alleging that rice meant for distribution through ration shops was being sold on the black market since those who had opted for rice cards were not buying it, the Congress said ration cards would be regulated. “If the head of a family is receiving old-age pension, ration goods will be supplied to the family directly,” it said.

The manifesto said it would not accept the National Eduation Policy 2020 and promised to set up training centres for rural students to crack NEET till the test was withdrawn.

“The reservation for rural students in medical education will be increased from 7.5% to 10%. Education loans taken until December 2020 will be waived,” it said.

Mr. Alagiri also unveiled a plan to train rural students for three years so that they could improve their skills to clear the civil service examinations.

Taking its cue from the applications of private cab aggregators Ola and Uber, Mr. Alagiri said a similar application would be created on behalf of the government to help autorickshaw drivers.

Asked about the party’s stand on the demand for freeing the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said it differed from the DMK on the issue. “We have forgiven them. We are ready to accept whatever decision the court takes.”