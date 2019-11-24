Congress holds protests across T.N. against Centre’s economic policies

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday led a demonstration against “the bad economic policies of the Centre that have ruined the country”.

Mr. Alagiri alleged that the six-year-long BJP rule at the Centre had failed on the economic front, and unemployment had risen to a 40-year high due to ‘wrong’ economic policies.

Foreign direct investment had dwindled and no new technology had been brought to the country. The agriculture sector had also declined. But the BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people by focussing on issues like Kashmir and Ayodhya, he claimed.

The Congress organised protests in various parts of the State.

Former Union Minister K.V. Thangkabalu, who led the protest in Salem said, “MSMEs have reduced production and it has led to job losses.”

He demanded that the Centre waive farm loans and offer long-term loans to small and medium enterprises to revive the economy.

In Coimbatore, Congress leaders, who addressed the gathering of protesters, said the worst-affected were small and medium enterprises.

In Vellore, the Congress staged a demonstration near Anna Kalai Arangam on Anna Salai. More than 150 members of the party, led by District Congress Committee president Teeka Raman, raised slogans against the BJP government for ignoring people’s welfare. The Centre had failed to formulate a policy to stabilise the downward trend, resulting in unemployment in the country. The State government, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was supporting the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Raman said.