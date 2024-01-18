GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress forms 23-member election committee for Tamil Nadu

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri will be the chairman of the committee

January 18, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Alagiri 

The All India Congress Committee on Thursday announced a 23-member election committee for Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri will be the Chairman of the Committee, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a release.

K. Selva Perunthagai, P. Chidambaram, Kumari Anathan, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Danushkodi Adithan, Sudarsana Nachiappan are among the members of the committee.

Other members include Chellakumar, Manickam Tagore, K.V. Thangkabalu, M. Krishnaswamy, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Su. Thirunavukarasar, K.R. Ramaswamy, K. Jayakumar, M.K. Vishnuprasad, Jothimani, Karti Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth, Peter Alphonse, K. Gopinath, J.M. Haroon and Nassey J. Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Ajoy Kumar would hold a meeting with office-bearers of TNCC and also the election committee on Saturday. This would be his first meeting after being made in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Kumar had a meeting with the party representatives in Puducherry on Thursday.

