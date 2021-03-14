Congress fields two first-timers in Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur Assembly seats

Virudhunagar

14 March 2021 17:04 IST

A leading industrialist, A.M.S.G. Ashokan, is the Congress candidate for Sivakasi Assembly constituency, while legal consultant P.S.W. Madhava Rao is the party candidate for Srivilliputtur (Reserved) constituency.

A former vice-chairman of Sivakasi Municipality (2006-2011), Mr. Ashokan comes from a Congress family. His father, A.M.S. Ganesan was two-time Chairperson of the municipality between (1967-1974) and his elder brother was the State president of Congress Seva Dal.

A Commerce-graduate, Mr. Ashokan has been with the Congress party since 1996.

He has held top positions in the associations of fireworks manufacturers, match manufacturers and master printers. He is also the president elect of Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL).

Stating that he had been seeking party ticket to contest in Assembly and Parliament elections in the past, Mr. Ashokan said that his efforts would be promotion of digital initiative in Sivakasi and to make the town a cleaner.

He is pitted against AIADMK’s Lakshmi Ganesan.

Mr. Madhava Rao, a native of Watrap, under Srivilliputtur constituency is a legal consultant and LPG distributor.

His association with the party dates back to 1986 when he was presidne tof Rajiva Gandhi Forum in Madras Law College. He has been with the National Students Union of India and held the post of State vice-president and secretary of Tamil NaduYouth Congress.

A Pradesh congress committee member, Mr. Rao will be contesting election for the first time. “People of Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency have lot of aspirations. Being the son of the soil, I will strive to fulfill all their expectations,” he said. He will take on ruling party candidate, Manraj.