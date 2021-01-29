Congress, DMK destroyed Tamil culture, says BJP leader

T.N. got a large number of schemes in the last six years, compared with previous years: C.T. Ravi

Tamil Nadu got a large number of schemes and projects in the last six years, compared with the previous years, and the Congress-DMK combine destroyed Tamil culture, C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, said on Thursday.

At a press conference here, Mr. Ravi questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the BJP was destroying Tamil culture.

“In 2011, who banned jallikattu? Who submitted the affidavit to court? Who destroyed Tamil culture? Rahul Gandhi, his party and the DMK... they destroyed Tamil culture,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that while the Congress-led government gave importance to Mughal monuments, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was giving importance to Indian monuments, and he showcased Mamallapuram (during his second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping).

Asked whether V.K. Sasikala’s release from prison would impact Tamil Nadu politics, he said the BJP was concerned only with strengthening its base.

BJP State president L. Murugan lashed out at a journalist who sought to know whether religious rituals for Lord Murugan would be performed in Tamil at all temples.

He said they would be done as per the Agamas and questioned the need for people, other than those qualified to carry them out, to step into the sanctum sanctorum.