Congress, DMK destroyed Tamil culture, C.T. Ravi says

The BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu said that it was in 2011 that jallikattu had been banned

Tamil Nadu has got a large number of schemes and projects in the last six years compared to the previous years and it was the Congress-DMK combine that destroyed Tamil culture, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu said.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Ravi questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the BJP is destroying Tamil culture. “In 2011, who banned jallikattu? Who submitted the affidavit in front of the court? Who destroyed Tamil culture? Rahul Gandhi, his party and the DMK…they destroyed Tamil culture,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said while the Congress gave importance to Mughal monuments, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was giving importance to Indian monuments and that he showcased Mamallapuram [during his meeting with Chinese president Xi Xinping].

To a question whether V.K. Sasikala’s release would have any impact on the political developments, he said the BJP’s stand was only about strengthening their party in every corner of the State.

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan meanwhile, lashed out at a journalist who sought to know if religious hymns of Lord Murugan would be done in Tamil in the sanctum sanctorum. Mr. Murugan said these will be done as per the Agama Sashstra and questioned the need for people, other than those qualified to carry out the religious rituals, to go inside the sanctum sanctorum.