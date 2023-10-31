HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demand for caste census not to strengthen caste system: TNCC president K.S. Alagiri

It is aimed at ensuring that reservations are calibrated based on new data, he says

October 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC president K.S. Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said the party’s demand that India needs a socio-economic caste census is not about strengthening caste-system but to ensure that reservations are calibrated based on new data.

Mr. Alagiri, party MP Thirunavukkarasar and its SC cell head M.P. Ranjan Kumar participated in an event where the leaders garlanded Indira Gandhi’s statue on Walltax Road in Chennai.

Speaking to the reporters later, he said, “We have reservations in India. But, it is not based on accurate data. The decadal census doesn’t show us the population of castes; the present reservations are based on projected data. As it is not accurate, many communities are missing out on reservations. This is why Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) wants to do socio-economic caste census; it is not to strengthen the castes. It will help in ensuring that reservations are calibrated according to accurate data from the caste census.”

Mr. Alagiri also rejected Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s comments that Tamil Nadu government was accruing debts without implementing appropriate schemes.

“Mr. Annamalai is making inappropriate comments every day. Tamil Nadu has been borrowing money by adhering to the rules. All States have the right to loans. What is the debt accrued by Central government? It is much more than what it was during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. There is nothing wrong in taking loans as per what is allowed. The Tamil people will reject these criticisms,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri added that the recent recommendation by a high-level committee of National Council for Educational Research and Training that the name ‘Bharat’ should be used instead of India is simply an effort to divert attention from serious issues faced by the people.

“We are not against the use of ‘Bharat’, but why are they against using India? It is because they want to trigger a debate on this issue and divert attention from their failures in economy, law and order issues. There is nothing to gain from changing the name. There has been no debate about this,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.