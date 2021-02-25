Congress delegation to meet DMK leaders

‘Party expects as many seats as last time’

A Congress delegation, comprising former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, held a meeting with State Congress leaders at Satyamurthy Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the party’s preparedness for the ensuing Assembly election.

The delegation will call on DMK leaders at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Tamil Nadu from Saturday.

Sources said the Congress expects as many seats as last time, if not more. In the last election, it got 41 seats but managed to win only eight.