Congress criticises PM Modi for praying in T.N. temples, but not releasing funds for flood relief

January 20, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

All India Congress Committee’s person in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ajoy Kumar, on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting temples in the State, but not releasing the funds demanded by the State government towards relief and rehabilitation of people affected in the recent floods.

Addressing the media after holding discussions with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) functionaries here, he said the people of Tamil Nadu are well-informed and intelligent and will not allow a leader using religion and God for his own ulterior motives.

He criticised the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged huge spending on advertising but treating Opposition-ruled States like Tamil Nadu in a step-motherly manner by not providing the funds requested for flood relief.

Praising Tamil Nadu for being the frontrunner in implementation of progressive policies, he expressed confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Pointing out that the DMK has announced the committee for electoral negotiations with alliance partners, he said TNCC will also announce its committee in a couple of days. When asked about the number of seats Congress will demand from the DMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said, he did not want to discuss such numbers in public.

