GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress criticises PM Modi for praying in T.N. temples, but not releasing funds for flood relief

January 20, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee’s person in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ajoy Kumar, on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting temples in the State, but not releasing the funds demanded by the State government towards relief and rehabilitation of people affected in the recent floods.

Addressing the media after holding discussions with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) functionaries here, he said the people of Tamil Nadu are well-informed and intelligent and will not allow a leader using religion and God for his own ulterior motives.

He criticised the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged huge spending on advertising but treating Opposition-ruled States like Tamil Nadu in a step-motherly manner by not providing the funds requested for flood relief.

Praising Tamil Nadu for being the frontrunner in implementation of progressive policies, he expressed confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Pointing out that the DMK has announced the committee for electoral negotiations with alliance partners, he said TNCC will also announce its committee in a couple of days. When asked about the number of seats Congress will demand from the DMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said, he did not want to discuss such numbers in public.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.