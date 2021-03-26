Congress criticises BJP government’s stand over NEET reservation

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the BJP’s submission in court showed there was danger to the 7.5% reservation being implemented in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday criticised the BJP government’s reported submission in the Madras High Court that the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to implement 7.5% reservation in medical education for students from government schools was not referred to it.

Referring to the Union Home Ministry’s reported submission in the High Court during the hearing of a plea seeking to implement 10% reservation for such students in the Union Territory of Puducherry in line with the resolution by the Congress government, Mr. Alagiri claimed that the BJP government in the Centre has taken a stand against government school students.

“Besides refusing the 10% reservation in medical education for government school students in Puducherry, the BJP government’s submission also shows that there is a danger for the 7.5% reservation being implemented in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Alagiri contended.

The BJP government’s stand was a direct attack on the students of Tamil Nadu, he argued and contended that this approach was against reservation and social justice. “The BJP government’s submission in court is only ots next weapon to destroy the dreams of students from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri claimed that it has become clear that the AIADMK government implemented the 7.5% reservation only in view of the elections and that it would be under danger post-elections. “The BJP and the AIADMK are playing with the future of government school students in Tamil Nadu,” he added.