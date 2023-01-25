ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, CPI MLAs to boycott Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception

January 25, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress Legislature Party leader Selvaperunthagai criticises R.N. Ravi for “deliberately delaying” his assent to an important legislation passed by the Assembly; Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi too decides to stay away from the event

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan addressing media persons in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party K. Selvaperunthagai said on Wednesday that his party MLAs would boycott the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

In a statement, he criticised the Governor for “deliberately delaying” his assent to important legislation passed by the Assembly.

Alleging that the Governor was acting as the face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he condemned Mr. Ravi for running a parallel government and acting as an agent of the “fascist” BJP government at the Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing a recent speech by the Governor in which he called for rewriting the history of the freedom struggle, he alleged that it was an indication that the Governor was continuing with his controversial speeches.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan said his party would also boycott the reception as the Governor was “insulting” the people of Tamil Nadu and the government by withholding assent to several Bills.

He said in a statement that the Governor’s conduct in the Assembly on January 9 went against the Constitution.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan announced on Tuesday that his party would boycott the reception.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan said on Wednesday that his party would boycott the ‘At Home’ reception as Mr. Ravi “...functions more as head of the RSS in the State than as the Governor”.

Invitation turned down

Speaking to journalists in Vellore, Mr. Mutharasan said the party received the invitation from the Governor, but it decided to stay away from the event.

“We are thankful to the decision made by Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan extending support to Congress candidate in Erode (East) E.V.K.S. Elangovan,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP State president K. Annamalai, Mr. Mutharasan said that initially, the BJP showed interest in contesting in the by-election, with Mr. Annamalai as its candidate. Later, it backtracked and hid behind the AIADMK, the main Opposition party. AIADMK supporters and voters should understand that the party had been kept divided by the BJP which was hoping for a toehold in the State. They should vote for the candidate of the DMK-led alliance.

He said the Godhra riots in Gujarat happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.

Many lives, especially those of women and children belonging to the minority community, were lost in the riots. That history could not be changed, he said.

Stalin invited

Mr. Ravi on Wednesday called up Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and invited him to the ‘At Home’ reception.

An official source said the Secretary to the Governor also called on the Chief Minister and handed over the invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US