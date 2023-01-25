Congress, CPI MLAs to boycott Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception

January 25, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party K. Selvaperunthagai said on Wednesday that his party MLAs would boycott the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

In a statement, he criticised the Governor for “deliberately delaying” his assent to important legislation passed by the Assembly.

Alleging that the Governor was acting as the face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he condemned Mr. Ravi for running a parallel government and acting as an agent of the “fascist” BJP government at the Centre.

Citing a recent speech by the Governor in which he called for rewriting the history of the freedom struggle, he alleged that it was an indication that the Governor was continuing with his controversial speeches.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan said his party would also boycott the reception as the Governor was “insulting” the people of Tamil Nadu and the government by withholding assent to several Bills.

He said in a statement that the Governor’s conduct in the Assembly on January 9 went against the Constitution.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan announced on Tuesday that his party would boycott the reception.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan said on Wednesday that his party would boycott the ‘At Home’ reception as Mr. Ravi “...functions more as head of the RSS in the State than as the Governor”.

Invitation turned down

Speaking to journalists in Vellore, Mr. Mutharasan said the party received the invitation from the Governor, but it decided to stay away from the event.

“We are thankful to the decision made by Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan extending support to Congress candidate in Erode (East) E.V.K.S. Elangovan,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP State president K. Annamalai, Mr. Mutharasan said that initially, the BJP showed interest in contesting in the by-election, with Mr. Annamalai as its candidate. Later, it backtracked and hid behind the AIADMK, the main Opposition party. AIADMK supporters and voters should understand that the party had been kept divided by the BJP which was hoping for a toehold in the State. They should vote for the candidate of the DMK-led alliance.

He said the Godhra riots in Gujarat happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.

Many lives, especially those of women and children belonging to the minority community, were lost in the riots. That history could not be changed, he said.

Stalin invited

Mr. Ravi on Wednesday called up Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and invited him to the ‘At Home’ reception.

An official source said the Secretary to the Governor also called on the Chief Minister and handed over the invitation.