Congress chief Kharge to participate in Stalin’s birthday event on March 1

February 27, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said party president Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the 70th birthday celebrations of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam and urged the Congress cadre to make arrangements for his rousing welcome.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri urged the party office-bearers and cadre in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to provide a rousing welcome to Mr. Kharge at the Chennai airport.

“I have immense faith that this event would give a big fillip to the secular progressive forces in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri added, “Mr. Rahul Gandhi gave a historic speech at Congress’s 85th plenary session in Raipur after undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra and drawing the attention of Indians. Resolutions to remove the anti-people BJP and action that needs to be taken were discussed. The welcome given to Mr. Kharge in this context should be historic,” he said.