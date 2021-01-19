Congress cadres try to lay siege to Raj Bhavan protesting against higher fuel prices, arrested

CHENNAI

19 January 2021 01:19 IST

Congress Thiruvallur MP K. Jayakumar and party cadres were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Raj Bhavan urging the Centre to withdraw the three farm legislations and also condemning the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. They were kept a private hall and later released. Earlier Mr. Jayakumar led the protest near Rajiv Gandhi statue at Little Mount, Saidapet.

