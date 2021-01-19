Tamil Nadu

Congress cadres try to lay siege to Raj Bhavan protesting against higher fuel prices, arrested

Congress Thiruvallur MP K. Jayakumar and party cadres were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Raj Bhavan urging the Centre to withdraw the three farm legislations and also condemning the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. They were kept a private hall and later released. Earlier Mr. Jayakumar led the protest near Rajiv Gandhi statue at Little Mount, Saidapet.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 1:20:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/congress-cadres-try-to-lay-siege-to-raj-bhavan-protesting-against-higher-fuel-prices-arrested/article33604521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY